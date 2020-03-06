Pro Say: How The Legal World Is Confronting Coronavirus

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Law firms, law schools and the court system are all preparing for the impact of the global COVID-19 outbreak, whether that means canceling partner meetings, closing campuses or clearing courtrooms. On this week’s episode of Pro Say, with the help of guest Natalie Rodriguez, we’re breaking down every aspect of what this generational health crisis means for lawyers and their clients. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 142: Too Big To Avoid Malpractice Your...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS