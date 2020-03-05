Bad Expert Report Sinks 'Unusual' Botched Surgery Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court said Thursday that an expert report failed to explain how a patient's botched hysterectomy would have been avoided if the hospital had higher professional liability insurance requirements. A three-judge panel of the Thirteenth Court of Appeals called Rosalinda Soliz's negligent credentialing suit against McAllen Hospitals LP "somewhat unusual." Instead of questioning the hospital's initial hiring of the doctor who performed the surgery — which the panel said is the typical argument in these cases — Soliz's expert claimed the hospital's low insurance requirements allowed the allegedly underqualified doctor to practice there in the first place. The panel...

