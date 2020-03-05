Fee-Multiplier Crackdown Kills Key Negotiating Tool, Attys Say

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- The Florida House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that allows contingency fee multipliers for attorneys representing property owners in insurance disputes only in "rare and exceptional circumstances," a change that attorneys say will remove a homeowner's tool for leverage in settlement talks. In a 72-46 vote, the House passed H.B. 7071, which would bring the state in line with the federal standard for attorney contingency fees in property insurance disputes. Under that standard, homeowners' attorney fees, which by state law must be paid by the insurer if the homeowner prevails, are calculated using the lodestar method of multiplying the lawyers'...

