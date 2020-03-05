Special Master Blasts Cisco's $4M Fee Bid, OKs Apple's $2M

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:44 PM EST) -- A special master appointed by U.S. District Judge William Alsup lectured Cisco for not backing up its massive $3.8 million attorney fee request with documentation after beating Straight Path IP Group's infringement litigation, but said the more meticulous Apple deserved most its requested $2.4 million. Despite Wednesday's upbraiding, BraunHagey & Borden LLP partner Matthew Borden still recommended that Baker Botts LLP- and Desmarais LLP-backed Cisco Systems Inc. get $1.9 million — half of its initial request. Pending Judge Alsup's approval, Hogan Lovells-backed Apple Inc. would get $2.3 million, with the possibility for more. Apple and Cisco had won the case accusing...

