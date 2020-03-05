Watchdog Faults HHS For Migrant Child Separation Response

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- A report released Thursday by the internal watchdog arm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services blamed "interagency communication failures and poor internal management decisions" for HHS's bungled response to an increase in migrant family separations under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy. The report by the HHS Office of Inspector General said the White House developed the policy of "zero tolerance" toward those suspected of unauthorized border-crossing without notifying HHS in advance of its implementation in April 2018. The inspector general said that HHS higher-ups ignored "repeated warnings" from agency staff that separations could increase, meaning the agency's...

