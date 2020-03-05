Prolific FCA Whistleblower Adds $1M Award To Past Win

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- An avid False Claims Act whistleblower added $1 million Wednesday to a $1.7 million award she picked up for exposing fraudulent billing processes at a Nevada hospital chain when a federal judge found that the government should have shared some of the cash it pulled in from an audit of the chain. U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks found that the $3.5 million the government recovered through an audit of Renown Health qualifies as an alternative remedy to whistleblower Cecilia Guardiola’s FCA suit, which had ended with Renown agreeing to pay $9.5 million to the U.S. For that reason, he said, Guardiola...

