Why Shield Boeing's 737 Max Docs Deal, Chancery Asks

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor Thursday asked The Boeing Co. why a proposed deal for it to release more records related to an investor's probe of two 737 Max 8 jetliner crashes and the corporate catastrophe that followed should remain under seal. During a brief teleconference, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn questioned why an agreement likely ending the Construction and General Building Laborers' Local Union No. 79 General Fund's lawsuit against Boeing, filed last year to seek records from the aircraft manufacturer, shouldn't be made public. "Delaware courts should be open," the vice chancellor said. On Wednesday, a stipulated order staying the...

