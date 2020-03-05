King & Spalding Says Fired Associate's Suit Doesn't Add Up

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP told a New York federal judge a former associate's claim that he was fired so the firm could save $20,000 in 401(k) contributions doesn't make sense because he was offered a six-figure severance check. That $132,500 severance offer torpedoes David Joffe's argument that King & Spalding fired him to save money, the firm said in a pretrial brief filed Wednesday addressing Joffe’s Employee Retirement Income Security Act claim. “The fact that on Dec. 7, 2016, K&S voluntarily offered Joffe $132,500 of severance pay to which he had no entitlement negates any inference that Joffe’s termination prior to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS