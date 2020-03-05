Whistleblower's Trial Didn't Prove Ill. Agency Retaliated

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Wednesday upheld the state secretary of state's bench trial win over a former investigator's claims he was fired for reporting state and federal grant fund misuse by a superior who later committed suicide. A three-judge panel said there's no question that former state department of police investigator Jeffrey Block had engaged in protected whistleblowing activity when he alerted superiors to former Lt. Robert Wingo's grant fund misconduct. But evidence from the parties' bench trial "clearly supported" their trial judge's conclusion that his whistleblowing didn't contribute to the department's decision to fire him in 2007, the panel's...

