NY Hospital's Experts Get Fatal Stroke Suit Dismissed

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a hospital and doctors of failing to diagnose a man's stroke, which led to his death, saying the plaintiff's medical expert based his opinion on incorrect facts. A four-judge Appellate Division panel on Wednesday unanimously affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Maimonides Medical Center and four of its doctors in a suit accusing them of causing the 2009 death of patient Joseph Messeroux. The panel rejected an appeal filed by Joseph's widow, Rose Messeroux, stating that after two medical experts for the health care providers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS