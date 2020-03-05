Calif. Physician Must Face Suit Over Patient's Paralysis

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has allowed to move forward a suit alleging a doctor's decision to delay a woman's spinal surgery caused her paralysis to persist, saying the one-year statute of limitations didn't start running until the patient became aware of possible malpractice. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel on Wednesday unanimously affirmed a Stanislaus County judge's decision to revive a suit accusing Dr. Benjamin J. Remington of breaching the standard of care by delaying patient Judith Brewer's spinal decompression surgery after she became paralyzed following a carpal tunnel and shoulder surgery performed by other doctors....

