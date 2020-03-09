Greenberg Traurig Nabs Steptoe & Johnson Insurance Pros

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has hired a trio of insurance litigators from Steptoe & Johnson LLP for its Phoenix and Los Angeles offices, according to the firm. Greenberg Traurig announced Thursday that Jon Neumann is joining as a partner in Phoenix. Aaron Lockwood will be of counsel in Phoenix, and Lisa Petrovsky will be of counsel in Los Angeles. All three bring a wealth of experience working for insurance company clients, including on bad-faith matters, claims-handling protocols and processes, and coverage issues, according to Greenberg Traurig. Petrovsky also brings experience in the specialties of environmental and product liability. Phoenix office managing shareholder...

