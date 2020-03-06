Fed. Circ. Hands Wins To Dish In Ad Data Storage IP Fight

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:31 PM EST) -- Dish Network scored a number of victories in its fight with Customedia over advertising data storage patents late this week when the Federal Circuit rejected Customedia's bid to revive two patents on Friday, after rejecting on Thursday its attempt to get a new hearing on another patent in the wake of the court's Arthrex ruling. In a published opinion issued Friday, a three-judge panel affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decisions that two of Customedia's patents are invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling, which holds that abstract ideas implemented using a computer aren't eligible for patent protection without...

