Coronavirus Scare Interrupts NY Iran Sanctions Trial

Law360, New York (March 5, 2020, 2:23 PM EST) -- The New York money laundering trial of an Iranian national and former chairman of a Maltese bank was interrupted Thursday morning after it was revealed that a member of the jury pool had potentially been exposed to the new coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said the juror in question, who was dismissed from service during the jury selection process on Monday, had been notified by health authorities that they had attended the same temple on the same day as someone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in...

