Eversheds Adds 3 Int'l Arbitration Attys From Dentons

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland said it has hired three international arbitration partners from Dentons for its litigation practice group as the law firm looks to grow the practice in the U.S. and take on more complex cross-border disputes. The team of three joining Eversheds are Meriam Nazih Al-Rashid in New York and William O'Brien and John Lomas in Washington, D.C., Eversheds said March 5. Al-Rashid and O'Brien have already come on board while Lomas anticipates arriving at Eversheds in the weeks to come. The international arbitration group of 80 lawyers around the world represents companies, financial institutions and states in commercial and investment-treaty...

