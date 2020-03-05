AmTrust Investors' NY Suit Faces Ax From Skeptical Judge

Law360, New York (March 5, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- A New York state court judge sharply disagreed with arguments from a class of investors suing AmTrust for allegedly violating the Securities Act by not mentioning the possibility it could go private, as he weighed a bid by the insurer to toss the case on Thursday. New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok repeatedly contradicted elements of shareholders’ central arguments underpinning their claims that AmTrust Financial Services Inc. failed to properly warn them that the company could pull out of the stock market by delisting their shares, while he exchanged easy repartee with AmTrust counsel. Early on in two hours of...

