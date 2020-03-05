Manhattan US Atty's Criminal Appeals Chief Rejoins Wachtell

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- The criminal appeals chief who helped the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan navigate the fallout from McDonnell v. U.S. is heading back to Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz as a partner after more than 10 years as a prosecutor, Law360 has learned. Sarah K. Eddy informed the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in a letter on Thursday that she is being replaced by deputy chief Won S. Shin, who joined the U.S. attorney’s office in 2014 and also previously practiced at Wachtell. This summer, Eddy is scheduled to rejoin the firm where she practiced earlier in her career. Daniel A....

