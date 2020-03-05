Troutman Sanders Steers $450M Bank Of China NYC Loan

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- Troutman Sanders LLP represented Bank of China in connection with its $450 million loan to Ivanhoe Cambridge for an office tower on Broadway in midtown Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The loan to Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc. is for 1411 Broadway, and $35 million of the financing is new capital for the property, while the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of preexisting debt at the tower. The property is between West 39th and West 40th Streets, and is close to the Times Square subway station. Bryant Park is a block to the east. The 40-story tower...

