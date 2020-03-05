Postmates Loses Bid To Pause Courier Arbitration Ruling

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- A California federal judge won't delay enforcement of her order requiring Postmates to arbitrate thousands of couriers' misclassification claims while the company appeals the decision, saying Thursday that the harm the company claimed it would face due to steep arbitration fees was it own doing. U.S. District Judge Saundra Brown Armstrong denied the on-demand delivery company's bid for a stay of her Oct. 22 court order, which ordered Postmates to arbitrate more than 5,200 couriers' claims that they were wrongly classified as independent contractors and shorted on wages, while it appeals the decision to the Ninth Circuit. Postmates had said that it would face irreversible injury...

