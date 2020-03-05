Bilzin Sumberg And Partner Shed Sanctions Order

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- A Florida state judge has vacated a sanctions order against Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP and partner Jose M. Ferrer, finding that the previous judge on the case denied them and their client due process and that their conduct, while "imperfect," did not warrant punishment. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael A. Hanzman lamented in an order on Wednesday that a routine commercial dispute between Harout Samra and Vicken Bedoyan — former partners in a Miami-based gold trading business — had "morphed into a barroom brawl" and described the sanctions dispute as an "unseemly sideshow." "All counsel share responsibility for this fiasco...

