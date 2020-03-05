Will The FTC Get Burned By Arch Coal Again?

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- Sixteen years after losing its legal fight to stop an acquisition in Wyoming’s coal country, the Federal Trade Commission is again trying to block an Arch Coal transaction in a case likely to test how far the coal industry has come. The commission voted 4-1 to authorize an administrative complaint filed Feb. 26 aimed at blocking Arch Coal Inc. from finalizing a joint venture with Peabody Energy Corp. that would combine the two companies’ coal mining operations in Wyoming’s Southern Powder River Basin, or SPRB. It’s the very same basin that the FTC unsuccessfully claimed in 2004 would face severe competitive...

