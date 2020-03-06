DHS To Expand DNA Collection Of Detained Migrants

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:30 AM EST) -- The Trump administration finalized its policy on Friday to collect DNA from detained migrants, allowing the government to move toward expanding its existing pilot program that began at the border early this year. The rule, which takes effect in April, will require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to collect DNA samples from hundreds of thousands of detained migrants each year and input them into the federal government's criminal database, which could then be searched against DNA information found at crime scenes. “Today’s rule assists federal agencies in implementing long-standing aspects of our immigration laws,” Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS