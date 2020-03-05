Illinois Bell Reaches Deal To End Long-Running Contract Fight

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- A nearly 7-year-old saga between telecoms Illinois Bell and Level 3 Communications LLC drew to a close Wednesday when a Missouri federal judge signed off on their deal to end contract claims that one overcharged the other. U.S. District Judge John A. Ross dismissed the suit with prejudice with the parties' blessing, including vacating several orders he made over the years interpreting various parts of the so-called interconnection agreements that the telecoms were fighting over. The details of the settlement were not available Thursday. The dispute dates back to 2013, when Level 3 filed suit claiming it had been overcharged for...

