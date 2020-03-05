1-800 Contacts Tells 2nd Circ. FTC Wrongly Barred Ad Deals

Law360, New York (March 5, 2020, 11:13 PM EST) -- Contact lens purveyor 1-800 Contacts on Thursday urged the Second Circuit to reject a Federal Trade Commission decision that found a series of trademark settlements with competitors regarding online advertising harmed competition, saying the FTC wrongly applied antitrust law to commonplace trademark deals. The dispute stems from a 2018 FTC order upholding an administrative law judge's findings that 1-800 Contacts' settlement agreements prohibiting the company's competitors from buying paid advertisements on search engine results pages in response to searches for its trademarked terms, such as "1-800 Contacts," undermine competition in the online contact lens retail market and causes harm to consumers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS