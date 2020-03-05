Swingers Club Must Pay $900K For Using Women's Photos

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday rejected a Miami-area swingers club's bid to avoid paying $900,000 to an “Amazing Race” contestant, a former “Real Housewives” cast member and 30 other models and actresses whose photos it used without permission to promote swinger parties. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez denied Miami Velvet’s motion for judgment as a matter of law to undo a jury’s September verdict awarding damages to the women who claimed the club “unapologetically” and “strategically” placed their images next to explicit images of other people engaged in sex in order to promote the club. The club, whose legal...

