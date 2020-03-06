As COVID-19 Increases Remote Work, Cyberhygiene Is A Must

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- As the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, companies are now in full-scale preparation for potential disruptions to their business. Some large employers, including Twitter Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., have already advised their employees to work from home if possible. Facebook Inc. has canceled its global marketing summit, and many other organizations have cancelled their attendance at businesses conferences as a precaution. Even where employees are willing to fly internationally, travel bans may restrict their ability to do so. For many companies, one way — or perhaps the only way — to continue operations while protecting employees and their families...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS