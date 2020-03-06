Parsing Survey Results In Booking.com's TM Genericism Fight

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- On March 23, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and Booking.com BV concerning whether Booking.com is a generic mark. The USPTO contends that, as “booking” is generic for reservation services and “.com” is generic for online services, the combination of these generic terms does not constitute a protectable trademark. Booking.com — along with 12 third parties, such as intellectual property associations, consultants and scholars, operating companies and brand owners who have filed amicus briefs — disagrees.[1] Booking.com also contends that its Teflon survey, a common survey format to test genericness, found that 75%...

