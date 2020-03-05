Ex-NFL Investor Denies Charges In New Crypto Indictment

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- A onetime investor in the Minnesota Vikings NFL team pled not guilty Thursday in Manhattan federal court to charges related to an alleged cryptocurrency fraud scheme, including a new wire fraud allegation the government tacked on following an aborted plea deal two months ago. Reginald Fowler once again told U.S. District Court Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. that he was not guilty of bank fraud, illegal money transfer and conspiracy connected to his work in cryptocurrency finance and also pled not guilty to a new charge of wire fraud alleged in a superseding indictment filed after Fowler bailed on a plea...

