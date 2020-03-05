Consultant Bribed Ex-Ill. State Sen. For Roads Job, Feds Say

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- A transportation consultant paid thousands of dollars to former Illinois state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who's since pled guilty to accepting bribes, with the aim of getting a roadwork project approved, according to an indictment filed against the consultant in federal court Thursday. In 2018, consultant William Helm gave Sandoval more than $5,000 on behalf of an unnamed construction company that was working on a development project in Dundee, Illinois, the indictment alleges. That company "sought approval from the Illinois Department of Transportation for signalization and roadwork in connection with its development project," according to the indictment. The company brought Helm on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS