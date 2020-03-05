PG&E Wants Nod For $454M In Worker Incentive Packages

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 10:42 PM EST) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co. asked a California bankruptcy judge on Thursday to greenlight two worker incentive plans that would pay out up to $454 million, saying the compensation reward system would help bring employees' interests in line with those of bankruptcy stakeholders. PG&E sought approval for a short-term program for 2020 that covers about 10,000 employees and would pay out up to $266 million, as well as a long-term program that would pay out up to $187.8 million to roughly 400 senior employees. The bankrupt utility stressed that the programs “are not bonus plans,” instead dubbing them “incentive based compensation...

