Pharma Investor Says $11M Public Offering Breached Contract

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 1:36 PM EST) -- A bank that helped underwrite a pharmaceutical company's public offering sued it in New York federal court on Thursday for allegedly trying to sell $11 million worth of shares without permission, in violation of their contract. Aegis Capital Corp. sued Washington state-based Cocrystal Pharma Inc. for breaching a public offering agreement by trying to sell the shares late last month while it was still within a 180-day lock-up time period, according to the complaint. The $3 million October offering between Aegis and Cocrystal prevents the influenza, hepatitis C and norovirus researcher from selling more of its stock without the bank's permission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS