Johnny Depp Must Hand Over Tapes In Libel Suit

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 5:45 PM GMT) -- The publisher of The Sun newspaper won a court order Friday requiring actor Johnny Depp to hand over audio recordings of him and his ex-wife Amber Heard, as the company fights the actor’s libel suit before an upcoming trial. High Court Judge Andrew Nicol has ordered Depp to disclose audio recordings in his possession that include Heard’s voice and are relevant to the suit he filed against News Group Newspapers Ltd. and The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton. A 10-day trial — centered on an article that alleged Depp was physically violent and abusive toward Heard — is due to begin in London on...

