7 Questions For Hausfeld Disputes Chief Lianne Craig

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 6:15 PM GMT) -- Lianne Craig became Hausfeld & Co. LLP’s head of commercial disputes in October, taking on a new role created to reflect the firm’s growth as a full-service litigation boutique beyond competition law where it made its name. Lianne Craig When Craig joined the prominent U.S. plaintiffs firm in November 2010 after nearly a decade with Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Clifford Chance LLP, Hausfeld's London operation was just a year old. Known for its competition work, the firm had just one partner and a small team of senior associates. It now has a total headcount of 78, including 14 partners....

