Utah Says Trump Had Right To Shrink National Monuments

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- The state of Utah, farming groups and others have backed President Donald Trump's authority to downsize two Utah national monuments, telling a D.C. federal court that the tribal and environmental groups challenging the cuts are trying to turn the monuments into "de facto national parks." Utah, American Farm Bureau Federation, Big Game Forever and others filed a brief on Thursday backing Trump's bid for partial summary judgment in the suits challenging his reduction of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments, in which the government argued the president has broad power under the Antiquities Act to modify reservations of land for national monuments and limit...

