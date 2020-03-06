Revamped South Dakota Anti-Riot Bill Headed to Gov.'s Desk

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's efforts to revive riot laws in the state are poised to succeed, after her legislation criminalizing "incitement to riot" sailed through the state Senate on Thursday. House Bill 1117, which passed the Senate by a vote of 27-8, is now headed to the governor's desk for signing. It is Noem's answer to a controversial 2019 "riot boosting" law that a federal judge shot down as vague and far-reaching. Both iterations of the rioting bill were introduced in response to Keystone XL pipeline protests, and have faced opposition from environmental, Native American and civil liberties groups....

