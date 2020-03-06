Cravath Steers US Foods' $970M Buy Of Smart Foodservice

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 3:02 PM EST) -- Food distributor US Foods said Friday it will acquire cash-and-carry business Smart Foodservice from Apollo Global Management in a $970 million deal steered by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP. Illinois-based US Foods Holding Corp. said the deal gives it additional reach in the growing cash-and-carry industry, in which goods are sold in bulk, often to restaurants. Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores is based in Oregon and operates 70 such stores in the western U.S., according to its website. "As we continue to expand our multi-channel strategy, we know customers, particularly independent restaurants, increasingly use cash and carry as a convenient, cost-effective purchasing...

