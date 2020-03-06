Sleep Study Clinic Owner Gets 3 Years For $11M Fraud

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- The owner of a California sleep study clinic has been ordered to pay more than $2.7 million and serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding UPS and Costco worker health plans by submitting $11 million in bogus claims. U.S. District Judge George H. Wu sentenced Anna Vishnevsky to 37 months and ordered her to pay $2,747,071 in restitution, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. The case stemmed from a joint investigation by the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration and its Office of the Inspector General into Vishnevsky's business, Atlas Diagnostic Services. Vishnevsky, along with a former employee...

