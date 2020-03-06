General Dynamics Unit Protests Navy’s $7.7B IT Services Deal

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- A General Dynamics unit has lodged a Government Accountability Office protest over the U.S. Navy’s $7.7 billion information technology services deal for its network modernization program. General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. filed the GAO challenge March 4 after the Navy awarded the contract for the IT services portion of the Next Generation Enterprise Networks Recompete, or NGEN-R, program to Leidos Inc. in February. A GDIT spokesperson declined to comment on the content of the protest. A copy of the company’s protest isn’t publicly available, as is customary with the GAO. The GAO has until June 12 to issue its decision....

