2nd Circ. Revives Marriott Worker's Race, Religious Bias Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 12:48 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit revived a suit Friday alleging Marriott allowed severe harassment toward an Egyptian-American worker and later fired him for complaining, saying a Manhattan federal judge jumped the gun when she ruled that the worker wasn’t treated badly enough to sue. A three-judge panel reversed the hotelier’s summary judgment win on Gebrial Rasmy’s national origin, race and religious discrimination claims, saying he did not have to show that he faced physical threats or that the alleged harassment caused his performance to slip in order to have a claim. And the court should have factored in remarks that didn’t attack Rasmy’s...

