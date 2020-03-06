Winston & Strawn, Loeb & Loeb Steer 2 IPOs Worth $660M

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Two blank check companies, one with a $600 million initial public offering guided by Winston & Strawn and the other a health-focused venture with a $60 million IPO advised by Loeb & Loeb, began publicly trading on Friday. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., the sixth special purpose acquisition company created by investors Harry Sloan and Jeff Sagansky, started trading on the New York Stock Exchange following the pricing of its $600 million IPO, upsized from $500 million, selling 60 million units at $10 each. The purchase of each unit includes one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant to purchase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS