Coronavirus Gives New Momentum To Paid Sick Leave Push

Law360 (March 7, 2020, 1:44 PM EST) -- Congressional Democrats introduced a bill Friday that would require businesses to provide paid sick leave, a sign that concerns over the new coronavirus are ratcheting up pressure on lawmakers and employers to address the lack of sick time offered to most American workers. The bill would bring the country in line with other wealthy industrialized nations, correcting an imbalance that has long existed: Currently, the United States is the only one of 22 rich countries that doesn't guarantee any form of paid sick leave to workers, according to a study by the Center for Economic and Policy Research. Introduced by Sen. Patty...

