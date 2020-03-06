Coronavirus-Impacted Drug Firm Gets OK On Ch. 11 Sale Plan

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (March 6, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday gave her approval to procedures for diabetes drug technology company Valeritas Holdings Inc., which cited the coronavirus outbreak's impact on its Chinese factories for its bankruptcy, to move forward with an expedited Chapter 11 sale. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said she would sign off on Valeritas' bidding procedures once a revised order is filed, and commended stakeholders for reaching a deal to settle the committee of unsecured creditors’ opposition to the procedures. "I will approve the bid procedures based on the compromises reached by the parties," Judge Silverstein...

