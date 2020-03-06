2nd Circ. Won't Revisit FLSA Fairness Review Ruling

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has shot down consumer advocate Public Citizen’s request that the court rethink a split panel finding that a judge didn’t need to review whether a New York City restaurant’s deal settling a sushi chef’s overtime suit was fair. In a one-page Thursday order, the appellate court rejected Public Citizen’s petition for rehearing of the divided decision in Mei Xing Yu's Fair Labor Standards Act case against Hasaki, a restaurant in Manhattan's East Village. Public Citizen said in January that the appellate panel’s December ruling will let employers "coerce employees into compromising their rights." The group said that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS