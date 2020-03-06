Ex-Seyfarth Partner’s Tax Shelter Still A Sham, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- A tax shelter designed by a former Seyfarth Shaw LLP partner remained an abusive sham despite changes to its structure, the Seventh Circuit ruled Friday in rejecting the scheme for the third time. The Sugarloaf Fund LLC, designed by John Rogers while at the firm, was a distressed asset or distressed debt scheme generating artificial but tax-deductible losses from 2006 to 2008, a panel of judges unanimously ruled. Even though it had a different structure from the two tax shelters the court threw out previously, the purpose — tax avoidance — was the same, the court found. The scheme worked through...

