Mich. Court Affirms Tennis Player Can't Sue Over Eye Injury

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- A high school tennis player can't sue his teammate for negligence over a wayward ball that seriously injured his eye, a Michigan state appeals court has found, because the incident was a foreseeable risk given that they were at practice and on the tennis courts. A three-judge panel upheld a trial court's decision to grant summary judgment to Brenden Remillard, who was sued over Bradley Trecha's injuries, according to an unpublished order filed Thursday. The panel said ordinary negligence standards don't apply "in the context of recreational activities," because those activities generally imply accepting certain associated risks. That means Trecha would have...

