Rand Paul Keeps $582K Verdict In Neighbor Assault Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- A Kentucky appeals court affirmed a $582,000 verdict Friday in Sen. Rand Paul’s suit accusing his neighbor of attacking him after the lawmaker blew leaves onto the man’s property, rejecting the neighbor’s argument that $200,000 in pain and suffering damages and $375,000 for punitive damages was excessive. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld the Warren County jury’s verdict in a suit seeking to hold Rene A. Boucher liable for injuries suffered by Paul in November 2017 after his neighbor tackled him at full speed and broke several ribs, leading to a bout of pneumonia and other injuries. The neighbors...

