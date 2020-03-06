Cannabis Co. Faces Stock-Drop Suit Over Self-Dealing Claims

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- A Canadian cannabis grower was hit with a proposed class action Friday in California federal court, alleging reports of undisclosed self-dealing, sham distribution deals and fallow fields in Colombia that wiped out a third of the company’s value in a single day of trading. Investor Daniel Gabbard said PharmaCielo executives misled investors by touting suspect distribution deals and papering over the allegedly sorry state of its facilities in Colombia, which a short seller claimed are idle, behind schedule and contaminated with mold. Gabbard said those reports sent the PharmaCielo’s shares sliding more than 36%. Gabbard’s complaint leaned heavily on a March...

