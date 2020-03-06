Ex-Basketball Pro Says Prudential Owes Disability Benefits

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- A former professional basketball player hit Prudential Insurance Co. of America with a lawsuit in Michigan federal court on Friday claiming the insurer wrongly terminated his long-term disability benefits he had been on since he blew out his shoulder. Marty R. Embry, who played basketball at DePaul University and then professionally overseas, filed a one-count complaint claiming Prudential committed breach of contract when it dropped both his long-term disability benefits and a waiver on life insurance premiums. He said that Prudential issued the long-term disability policy he got through a former employer, and that the policy entitled him to those benefits...

