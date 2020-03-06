AIG Unit Must Pay Co-Insurer $10M In Wildfire Defense Row

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has ordered an AIG unit to pay American States Insurance Co. nearly $10 million, two months after the Ninth Circuit affirmed that the two insurers must equally split the bill to defend their mutual insured, Sierra Pacific Industries, in litigation over a 2007 wildfire in the Golden State. U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. brought the long-running dispute to a close with a final judgment Thursday directing AIG subsidiary Insurance Co. of the State of Pennsylvania, or ICSOP, to pay fellow insurer American States just over $6.6 million, or half of what American States had previously...

