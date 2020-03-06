UPMC Must Share Some Tuberculosis Info, Pa. Judge Says

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge tore into the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Friday for not turning over information on how it handled an employee who potentially exposed thousands of patients and staff to tuberculosis in 2018, saying he would either order the production of documents or have a UPMC designee answer questions for a potential class action lawsuit. Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Philip A. Ignelzi rejected UPMC's argument that most of the information about how it responded to the ex-nurse's potential exposure was protected by the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act or Pennsylvania's Medical Care...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS